First Horizon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,106,000 after acquiring an additional 30,399 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.28. The company had a trading volume of 821,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,138. The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

