First Horizon Corp Sells 1,235 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Horizon Corp lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.3% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $568.11. 825,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,685. The business’s 50 day moving average is $533.99 and its 200-day moving average is $489.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $571.67. The company has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

