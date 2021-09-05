First Horizon Corp Sells 610 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Horizon Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of First Horizon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after buying an additional 30,359 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $455.07. 2,622,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.75 and a 200 day moving average of $420.58. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $320.92 and a 52 week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

