First Horizon Corp Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Horizon Corp cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.73. 13,220,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,060,573. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

