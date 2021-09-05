First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.23% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 55,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $69.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $79.31.

