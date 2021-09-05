First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Stock Position Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 220,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,727,000 after purchasing an additional 412,258 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 651,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 76,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 205,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.69 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

