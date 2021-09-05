Flamingo Reaches Market Cap of $115.56 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $115.56 million and $46.96 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flamingo has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00065602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00164745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.17 or 0.00218479 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.54 or 0.07612843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,937.38 or 1.00262879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $501.61 or 0.00968332 BTC.

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

