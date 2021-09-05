FLO (FLO) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

