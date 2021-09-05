FlypMe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,050.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.13 million and $4,050.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

FlypMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

