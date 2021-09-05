FlypMe (FYP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,050.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 40.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $4,050.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0640 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FlypMe has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

