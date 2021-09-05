FOAM (FOAM) Price Hits $0.0546 on Top Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. FOAM has a total market cap of $17.29 million and $51,223.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded 53.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00064248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00121679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.45 or 0.00808868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00047107 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

