Font Market Cap Achieves $1.99 Million (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Font has traded up 80.6% against the US dollar. One Font coin can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00009949 BTC on major exchanges. Font has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $102,849.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00015614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00121540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.64 or 0.00800383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Font Profile

Font (FONT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 387,278 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Font Coin Trading

