Formation Fi Market Capitalization Reaches $8.81 Million (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000580 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Formation Fi has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00163003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00220831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.05 or 0.07605322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,849.35 or 1.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.09 or 0.00968679 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,315,000 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

