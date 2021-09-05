Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 2,154 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.6% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $183,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,604,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

