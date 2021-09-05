Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 92,302 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,069,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 92,302 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.95% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $29,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 835,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.68 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

