Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69,435 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $95,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $170.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,440,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average of $215.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

