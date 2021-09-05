Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $28,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 59.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 132.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,506,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.