Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.79% of Choice Hotels International worth $51,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.85. 90,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $123.77.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $267,998.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $402,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,062 over the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

