Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $104.98 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $104,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $590.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,684,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,073. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $458.60 and a 1 year high of $598.76. The company has a market cap of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $534.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.88.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.81.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

