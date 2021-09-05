Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $121.35 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,224,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,723 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.08% of Philip Morris International worth $121,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.47.

PM stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,961,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,128. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $106.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

