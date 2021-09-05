Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $66.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $66,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after purchasing an additional 823,137 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,725,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,885,181,000 after buying an additional 381,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,374,002,000 after buying an additional 61,213 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. 6,848,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,875. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.69. The firm has a market cap of $328.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

