Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $93.43 Million Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,296,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.51% of SS&C Technologies worth $93,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 89,348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after buying an additional 64,264 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $74.00. The stock had a trading volume of 957,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,465. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

