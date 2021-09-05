Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,237 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 1.49% of Allegiant Travel worth $51,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 76.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,986. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $112.71 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $218.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.92.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

