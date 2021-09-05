Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,544 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.07% of Oracle worth $155,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after acquiring an additional 539,617 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,509,000 after buying an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $535,122,000 after buying an additional 510,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,457,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,707,253. The firm has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $54.87 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. raised their target price on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.46.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

