Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 474,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,319,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.38% of Smartsheet at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,617,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,002,000 after buying an additional 419,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,559,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,380,000 after buying an additional 87,513 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,129,000 after buying an additional 563,301 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,044,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,165,000 after buying an additional 231,599 shares during the period. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after buying an additional 50,932 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $1,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,331 shares in the company, valued at $23,905,439.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 22,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,474,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,335,556.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,546 shares of company stock worth $21,416,242 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

Smartsheet stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,098,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,978. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -82.94 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

