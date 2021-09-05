Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 91,160 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,298,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,160 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.38% of Trip.com Group worth $81,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,880,000 after purchasing an additional 788,974 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 137,898 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,705. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.