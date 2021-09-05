Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.56.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,472,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,982. The company has a market cap of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $58.14.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

