Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 5,050 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $53,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,466,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. The firm has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

