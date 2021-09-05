Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,955 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,052.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 350,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,554 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $320.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $321.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

