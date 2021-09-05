ForTube (FOR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.05 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $49.65 million and $23.05 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00123992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.30 or 0.00802023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047181 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.