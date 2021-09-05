Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Fox Factory worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXF opened at $151.69 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.95 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.35.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

