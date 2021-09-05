Fractal Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, Fractal has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Fractal has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $1.93 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00066309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00154621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00215720 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.31 or 0.07707567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,842.92 or 0.99962983 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $503.40 or 0.00970658 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

