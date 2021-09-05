Frax Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. Frax has a market capitalization of $313.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00162501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00221096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.84 or 0.07602744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.23 or 1.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.91 or 0.00964224 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 314,765,089 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

