Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 86,407 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 25.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 117,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 368,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $948,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $46.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.