Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €70.56 ($83.01).

FME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.30 ($72.12) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of FME opened at €65.16 ($76.66) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €75.08 ($88.33). The business’s fifty day moving average is €68.38 and its 200 day moving average is €65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.12.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

