Frontier Market Capitalization Tops $59.36 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $59.36 million and $14.73 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002501 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frontier Profile

FRONT is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

