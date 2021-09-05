FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,415 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $102,200.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

