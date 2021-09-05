Function X 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.19 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001660 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $71.77 million and $14.19 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,374.03 or 1.00201074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00074452 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008531 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.89 or 0.00630343 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

