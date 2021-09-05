Function X 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $14.19 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001660 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $71.77 million and $14.19 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,374.03 or 1.00201074 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00050675 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00008223 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00074452 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008531 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007609 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000725 BTC.
- Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.89 or 0.00630343 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
