Fundamenta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,934.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000901 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $449,318.66 and $1,934.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00066396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.00153306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.73 or 0.00219771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.22 or 0.07678087 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,672.07 or 0.99854199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $501.75 or 0.00969617 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,638,428 coins and its circulating supply is 963,899 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

