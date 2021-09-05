Furucombo Trading Down 0.9% This Week (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.99 million and $1.08 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00067230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00151702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00228759 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.82 or 0.07755116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,488.20 or 0.99629356 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.10 or 0.00973498 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

