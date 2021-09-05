Fuse Network Price Hits $0.12 (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Fuse Network has a market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $741,713.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 59.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.17 or 0.00228801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.58 or 0.07853422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.92 or 0.99678594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.52 or 0.00981811 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

