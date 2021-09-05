FUTURAX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $22,864.36 and $39.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.44 or 0.00586719 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001468 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $617.23 or 0.01229938 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

