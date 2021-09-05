Gala Trading Down 18.1% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $168.15 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

