GAMEE (GMEE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $469,966.00

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $469,966.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 27.1% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00066977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00153338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00230511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.06 or 0.07869163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,609.12 or 0.99735986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00982511 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

