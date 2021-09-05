Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading 21.9% Lower Over Last Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and $28,336.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00064172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.90 or 0.00803798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

GSWAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

