Gameswap Hits Market Capitalization of $8.36 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $28,336.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00064172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00121597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.90 or 0.00803798 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

