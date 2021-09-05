Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 6.3% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $43,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Shares of ODFL traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.15. The stock had a trading volume of 456,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.78 and its 200 day moving average is $254.16. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $304.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

