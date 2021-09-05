Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 7.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 36,396.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,228,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,334,000 after buying an additional 1,225,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 720,700 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $47,784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $130.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock valued at $210,515,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

