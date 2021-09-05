GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $4.82 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be bought for $4.82 or 0.00009307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $367.25 million and $8.31 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00015521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.20 or 0.00123992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.30 or 0.00802023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00047181 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,203,924 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

