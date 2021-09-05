Geeq (GEEQ) Achieves Market Cap of $7.69 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Geeq coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $188,388.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00064542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00125253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00818866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047283 BTC.

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

